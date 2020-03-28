Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.99 Million Position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 721,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

