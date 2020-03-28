Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 471,654 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471,654 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Insmed worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.16 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

