Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 321,491 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,491 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after buying an additional 1,940,868 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after buying an additional 729,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,152 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 616,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

