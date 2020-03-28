Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 209,029 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,029 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

