Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 127,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

