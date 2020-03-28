Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $594.27 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $657.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $601.93 and a 200-day moving average of $577.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

