Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 328,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $351,661.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $113,638.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,255 shares of company stock worth $12,366,731 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

