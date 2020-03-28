Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Prevail Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 109,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

