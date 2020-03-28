Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $6.63 Million in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,311,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.97% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

