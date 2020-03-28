Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.70 Million in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 517,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,588,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,578,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $5.91 on Friday. CNH Industrial NV has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

