Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.35 Million in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,103,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Range Resources stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

