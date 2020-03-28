Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,070 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Adient worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adient by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $9.17 on Friday. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

