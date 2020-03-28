Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 141.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,124 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.67% of Albireo Pharma worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,333 shares of company stock worth $45,032. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

