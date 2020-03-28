Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,700,000 Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.32% of Abeona Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,540,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,763,000. Knoll Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 2,859,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000.

Shares of ABEO opened at $2.06 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

