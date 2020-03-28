Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 4,181 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.45.

Universal Display stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

