Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 309,155 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

