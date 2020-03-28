Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 289,932 Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 289,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Pagerduty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,457,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,229 shares of company stock worth $1,519,304.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

