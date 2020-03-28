Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 758,984 Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 7,426.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Infinera worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Infinera to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.76.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Infinera Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

