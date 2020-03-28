Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 402,250 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 6,070.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,250 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $756.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

