Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,457 shares of company stock worth $13,556,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

