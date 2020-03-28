Piper Sandler Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of .

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.87.

NYSE PXD opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

