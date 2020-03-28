Piper Sandler Cuts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.87.

NYSE CXO opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

