Piper Sandler Cuts Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.47.

NYSE:XEC opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after acquiring an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

