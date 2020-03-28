Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.74, 676,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 737,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $345,703.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $185,559.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,436 shares of company stock valued at $758,388. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Photronics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Photronics by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 114,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Photronics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

