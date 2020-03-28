Photo-Me International’s (PHTM) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON PHTM opened at GBX 37.35 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.78. Photo-Me International has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The company has a market cap of $141.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 3.71 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Photo-Me International’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

In related news, insider John Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

