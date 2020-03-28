PHI Token (PHI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,610.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, PHI Token has traded down 9% against the dollar. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $647,510.30 and $27,610.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042158 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.