Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.75, 41,138,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 47,605,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 922,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

