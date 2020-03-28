Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.2% annually over the last three years. Permianville Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 980.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $1.08 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

