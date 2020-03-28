Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $64,912.50 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $64,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

