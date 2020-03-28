Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 397.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Pentair worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

