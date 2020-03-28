Peel Hunt Upgrades Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 120 ($1.58).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 120.25 ($1.58).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.74.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0001921 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

