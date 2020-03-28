Peel Hunt Upgrades Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 120 ($1.58).
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 120.25 ($1.58).
Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.74.
Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
