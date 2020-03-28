Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 61.60 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a market cap of $637.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.