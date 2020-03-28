Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 61.60 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a market cap of $637.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.
About Sirius Real Estate
