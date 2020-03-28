PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $4,773,600.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $4,773,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 230,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,667,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 30,621 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $2,665,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 73,471 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93.

On Friday, January 31st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 190,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.13 per share, with a total value of $5,154,700.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $5,358,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 300,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $8,045,681.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32.

Shares of PBF opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,742,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 232,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 156,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

