Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Director Buys $147,400.00 in Stock

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Director Athena Countouriotis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $12.53 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

