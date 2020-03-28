Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Shares of PTNR opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

