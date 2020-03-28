Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 148.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of PK stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

