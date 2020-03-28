Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $512,000 Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

