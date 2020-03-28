Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 19,316 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,316 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

