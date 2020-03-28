Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.27% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 497,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 306,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 176,546 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.