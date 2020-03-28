Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $555,000 in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Hamilton Beach Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

HBB stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 million, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

