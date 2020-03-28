Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $520,000 in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 24.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

SQM stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

