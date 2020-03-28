Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $518,000 in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 342,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AON by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AON by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,465,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.80. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

