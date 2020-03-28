Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

