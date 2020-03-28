Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Veritiv worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger purchased 14,100 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,624.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $9.73 on Friday. Veritiv Corp has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Veritiv’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Corp will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

