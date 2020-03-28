Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

