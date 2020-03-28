Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 439,746 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.65.

NYSE FLT opened at $196.18 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.51 and a 200-day moving average of $289.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

