Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,000. Apple makes up 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

