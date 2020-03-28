Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $220.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

