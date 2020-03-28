Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,109,000 after purchasing an additional 638,022 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 839,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 482,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 317,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

