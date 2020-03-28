Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.90.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.80. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

